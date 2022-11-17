Short Interest in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Declines By 10.2%

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,650,000 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the October 15th total of 5,180,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 775,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Coursera Stock Performance

Shares of Coursera stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $14.02. 26,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,146. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.35. Coursera has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $36.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COUR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Coursera from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Coursera from $38.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coursera

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $484,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,350,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,086,823.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Mustafa S. Furniturewala sold 22,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $258,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 373,218 shares in the company, valued at $4,198,702.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $484,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,350,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,086,823.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,212 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,080. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coursera by 187.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Coursera by 8,565.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

