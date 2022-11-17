Short Interest in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Increases By 6.4%

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,190,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the October 15th total of 4,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.5 days. Currently, 13.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity at Cricut

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 11,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $105,425.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,597,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,086,834.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 152,701 shares of company stock worth $1,313,718. Company insiders own 16.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Cricut alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cricut

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRCT. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cricut by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 14,548,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,327,000 after buying an additional 776,413 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 1,896.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 312,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 296,410 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cricut by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,469,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,872,000 after purchasing an additional 190,428 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cricut by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 89,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth $408,000. Institutional investors own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Cricut Stock Down 2.8 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ:CRCT traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.39. 7,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.17. Cricut has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.10.

CRCT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cricut from $5.70 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Cricut from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cricut to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Cricut Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

Featured Stories

