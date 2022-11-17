Short Interest in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Rises By 5.9%

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,660,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the October 15th total of 6,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,178,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,674,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,436 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 0.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,490,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $875,366,000 after purchasing an additional 164,314 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 21.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,349,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167,266 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 15.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,889,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,671,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,152,000 after purchasing an additional 125,720 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CUBE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.83.

Shares of CubeSmart stock traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $39.94. 27,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,124. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $36.82 and a 1-year high of $57.34. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.09.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

