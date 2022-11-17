Short Interest in Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) Expands By 6.5%

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:DCHPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 179,800 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the October 15th total of 168,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,798.0 days.

DCHPF remained flat at $33.60 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.17. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $27.90 and a 52-week high of $67.50.

DCHPF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dechra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 4,200 ($49.35) to GBX 4,000 ($47.00) in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,850.00.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

