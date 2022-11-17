Short Interest in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Increases By 9.5%

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 689,700 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the October 15th total of 630,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGBN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 587.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 477.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 209.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGBN stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.18. 3,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,078. Eagle Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $63.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

