Short Interest in Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Increases By 10.4%

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the October 15th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 85.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EUTLF remained flat at $8.50 during midday trading on Thursday. 12 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.46 and a 200 day moving average of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Eutelsat Communications has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30.

Eutelsat Communications SA engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites for the digital communications markets. It provides video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, HD and ultra HD channels, and occasional use services; connectivity services; and Internet of Things and low earth orbit solutions.

