Short Interest in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Declines By 10.0%

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 243,800 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the October 15th total of 270,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Evolution Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of EPM traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.55. 2,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,689. The company has a market cap of $254.56 million, a PE ratio of -70.08 and a beta of 1.23. Evolution Petroleum has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $39.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.38 million. Evolution Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evolution Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Evolution Petroleum

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -436.32%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 887,261 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 493,144 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 192.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 560,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 368,953 shares in the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new position in Evolution Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,478,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Evolution Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,843,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,342,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,904,000 after acquiring an additional 217,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Capital raised Evolution Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

