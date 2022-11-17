Short Interest in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Declines By 10.1%

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,880,000 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the October 15th total of 8,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have commented on FDX. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut FedEx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $199.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.16.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $170.89. 94,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,248,329. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. FedEx has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $266.79.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at $229,102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,633,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,239,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,754,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 15.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $929,536,000 after acquiring an additional 554,395 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

