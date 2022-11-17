Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) Decreases By 14.1%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the October 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of DVOL stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,371. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average of $25.70. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $31.89.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF
