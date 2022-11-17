Short Interest in First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Drops By 8.4%

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the October 15th total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 638,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Senior Loan Fund Price Performance

Shares of FTSL traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $45.19. 3,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,555. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a one year low of $43.80 and a one year high of $48.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.10.

First Trust Senior Loan Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a $0.228 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. This is an increase from First Trust Senior Loan Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Senior Loan Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 12.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 22,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 88,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,707 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,843,000 after purchasing an additional 73,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 78,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 33,050 shares during the period.

