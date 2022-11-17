Short Interest in First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Drops By 8.4%

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the October 15th total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 638,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust Senior Loan Fund Price Performance
Shares of FTSL traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $45.19. 3,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,555. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a one year low of $43.80 and a one year high of $48.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.10.
First Trust Senior Loan Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a $0.228 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. This is an increase from First Trust Senior Loan Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Senior Loan Fund
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL)
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
- Why Are Bears Still Going Short on AGNC Investment?
- Bulk Shippers See Earnings & Revenue Decline Amid Global Slowdown
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.