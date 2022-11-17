Short Interest in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Drops By 14.2%

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the October 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 828,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Flagstar Bancorp Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FBC traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $38.80. 468,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,821. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.72. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.82 and a 52 week high of $53.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.17. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 18.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flagstar Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Flagstar Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.74%.

In related news, Director Peter Schoels sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $349,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,007.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 71.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 749 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 14.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,642 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 50.1% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,432 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $174,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.