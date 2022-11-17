Short Interest in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Rises By 14.1%

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the October 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 818,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of NYSE FMC traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.72. 617,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,515. FMC has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $140.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.76.
In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $571,528.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,040.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
FMC has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on FMC from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.91.
FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.
