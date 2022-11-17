Short Interest in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Rises By 7.0%

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,530,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the October 15th total of 7,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 883,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days. Currently, 21.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on GTHX shares. Wedbush upped their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Insider Activity at G1 Therapeutics

In other news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $282,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,081.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $282,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,081.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $728,280. Insiders own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

G1 Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $530,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in G1 Therapeutics by 1,887.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 42,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 40,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in G1 Therapeutics by 1,038.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,618,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,214,000 after buying an additional 1,476,175 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 134.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 262,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 150,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 270.3% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 67,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 49,122 shares in the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.59. 6,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,990. G1 Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $17.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.24.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $23.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.64 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 172.97% and a negative net margin of 328.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

See Also

