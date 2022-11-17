Short Interest in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Expands By 5.3%

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the October 15th total of 3,610,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

GXO Logistics Stock Down 4.9 %

NYSE GXO traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 922,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,213. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.88. GXO Logistics has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $105.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Trading of GXO Logistics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 337.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GXO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

