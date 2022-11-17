Short Interest in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Declines By 8.8%

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 205,500 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the October 15th total of 225,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Haynes International from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haynes International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Haynes International alerts:

Haynes International Stock Down 1.7 %

HAYN stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.28. 1,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,655. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.41 million, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Haynes International has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $57.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haynes International

About Haynes International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 23.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,666,000 after buying an additional 113,889 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Haynes International in the first quarter valued at $4,131,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Haynes International in the first quarter valued at $3,889,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Haynes International in the first quarter valued at $859,000. Finally, Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Haynes International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,041,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,368,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.