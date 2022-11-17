Short Interest in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Increases By 11.8%

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the October 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on HNI shares. Sidoti lowered shares of HNI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of HNI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HNI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

HNI Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE HNI traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $29.19. 148,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,054. HNI has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.08.

HNI Dividend Announcement

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. HNI had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. HNI’s payout ratio is 46.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of HNI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $41,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,012.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HNI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HNI by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,730,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,268,000 after acquiring an additional 54,458 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of HNI by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,590,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of HNI by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,520,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,746,000 after acquiring an additional 9,413 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of HNI by 3.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,190,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,554,000 after acquiring an additional 43,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HNI by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,075,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,843,000 after acquiring an additional 53,769 shares during the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

