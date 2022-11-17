Short Interest in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Declines By 13.0%

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the October 15th total of 2,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:HFBL traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,377. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.67. The company has a market capitalization of $57.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.43. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a twelve month low of $16.49 and a twelve month high of $23.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana ( NASDAQ:HFBL Get Rating ) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,002 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.67% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts, as well as non-interest-bearing demand, NOW, and money market accounts.

