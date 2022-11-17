Short Interest in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Drops By 12.1%

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,290,000 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the October 15th total of 6,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 787,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.
Insider Buying and Selling at iHeartMedia
In other news, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 14,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $102,119.68. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,788,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,969.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,788,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,082,000 after buying an additional 105,422 shares in the last quarter. Global Media & Entertainment Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Media & Entertainment Investments Ltd now owns 10,262,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,265,000 after buying an additional 630,976 shares in the last quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 4,880,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,776,000 after buying an additional 106,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,011,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,654,000 after buying an additional 437,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,906,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,946,000 after purchasing an additional 118,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.
iHeartMedia Stock Down 5.8 %
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IHRT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of iHeartMedia to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.
About iHeartMedia
iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iHeartMedia (IHRT)
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
- Bulk Shippers See Earnings & Revenue Decline Amid Global Slowdown
Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.