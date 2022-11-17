Short Interest in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) Declines By 12.4%

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,400 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the October 15th total of 147,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Price Performance
Shares of IPA stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.99. 1,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,112. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $6.88. The company has a market cap of $124.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.79.
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.65 million for the quarter. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies had a negative net margin of 117.11% and a negative return on equity of 37.89%.
About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in antibody production and provision of related services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers a range of antibodies, enzymes, enzyme activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, organoid growth factors, and hybridoma products for research purposes.
