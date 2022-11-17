Short Interest in Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA) Decreases By 17.6%

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the October 15th total of 3,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inception Growth Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition by 10.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 88,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition by 15.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 173,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 23,421 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition by 41.4% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 495,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 213,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 12,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition by 22.6% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 242,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 44,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Inception Growth Acquisition Stock Performance

IGTA remained flat at $10.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.92. Inception Growth Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.35.

Inception Growth Acquisition Company Profile

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on sourcing opportunities in the technology, media and telecom, sports and entertainment, and non-gambling game sectors.

