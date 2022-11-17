Short Interest in Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) Decreases By 8.9%

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IFSUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,519,200 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the October 15th total of 4,959,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,456.0 days.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane Price Performance

OTCMKTS IFSUF opened at $10.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85. Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $12.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IFSUF has been the topic of several recent research reports. New Street Research downgraded shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €10.30 ($10.62) price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

About Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. operates in the electronic communications infrastructure sector in Europe. The company offers infrastructure hosting equipment for radio broadcasting, telecommunications, and television, and radio signal broadcasting. It also provides integrated hosting services, including cellular communication and broadcast towers; infrastructures, such as cabling, spaces for equipment, technological plant for power supply, and air-conditioning systems for developing wireless networks, sensors, IoT, and VDS.

Further Reading

