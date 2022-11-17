Short Interest in Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Expands By 11.8%

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 331,700 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the October 15th total of 296,700 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days.
Intrusion Trading Down 4.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:INTZ traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.39. 14,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Intrusion has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $5.77.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.50 price target (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Intrusion in a report on Friday, August 5th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intrusion to $6.25 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Intrusion Company Profile
Intrusion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intrusion (INTZ)
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.