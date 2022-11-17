Short Interest in Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Expands By 11.8%

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 331,700 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the October 15th total of 296,700 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days.

Intrusion Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTZ traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.39. 14,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Intrusion has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $5.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.50 price target (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Intrusion in a report on Friday, August 5th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intrusion to $6.25 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Intrusion Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTZ. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intrusion by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 455,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 21,315 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 186,350 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Intrusion by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 663,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 95,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the first quarter worth about $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Intrusion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.

