Short Interest in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Drops By 18.7%

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the October 15th total of 4,980,000 shares. Approximately 11.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 943,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IVR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE:IVR traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.29. The stock had a trading volume of 414,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,638. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.54. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $31.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.56%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $780,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,343,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,913,000 after buying an additional 47,051 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,625,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,237,000 after buying an additional 287,890 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 12.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 61.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

