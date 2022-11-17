Short Interest in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Rises By 11.2%

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,250,000 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the October 15th total of 6,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,765,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IGSB traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.79. 4,347,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,096,713. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.25. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $54.22.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 36,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 7,967 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 805,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,515,000 after buying an additional 71,667 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 201,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,426,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 125,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,497,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter.

