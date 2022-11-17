Short Interest in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Rises By 11.2%

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,250,000 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the October 15th total of 6,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,765,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:IGSB traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.79. 4,347,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,096,713. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.25. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $54.22.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
