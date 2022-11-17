Short Interest in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Declines By 17.5%

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,050,000 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the October 15th total of 6,120,000 shares. Currently, 7.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 936,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jackson Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JXN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 44.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Jackson Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,184,000. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Jackson Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Jackson Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JXN shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Jackson Financial Stock Down 3.0 %

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:JXN traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.78. 805,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,971. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.57. Jackson Financial has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is 2.82%.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.