Short Interest in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Declines By 11.8%

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the October 15th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Crowley purchased 2,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.97 per share, with a total value of $27,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,815.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KN. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Knowles by 201.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Knowles during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Knowles by 226.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Knowles during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Knowles by 97.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KN traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,576. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.46. Knowles has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $23.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average is $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

KN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Knowles to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Knowles from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Knowles in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

