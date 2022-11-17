Short Interest in Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Decreases By 13.2%

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,500 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the October 15th total of 106,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on LFT. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Lument Finance Trust from $3.25 to $2.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lument Finance Trust from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Lument Finance Trust from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Get Lument Finance Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of Lument Finance Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFT. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lument Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 8.6% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 161,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 12,710 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 154.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 368,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 224,170 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,363,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 31,651 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Lument Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. 48.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lument Finance Trust Stock Performance

Lument Finance Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:LFT traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $2.00. 47,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,902. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.42. Lument Finance Trust has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 9.81 and a current ratio of 9.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.00%. Lument Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 120.01%.

Lument Finance Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lument Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lument Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.