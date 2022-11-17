Short Interest in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) Increases By 13.0%

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 387,100 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the October 15th total of 342,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 317,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Sendas Distribuidora Stock Performance

Shares of ASAI traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.96. The stock had a trading volume of 428,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,970. Sendas Distribuidora has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soapstone Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 139.7% during the first quarter. Soapstone Management L.P. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,180,000 after purchasing an additional 582,881 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 3.4% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 8,632,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,314,000 after purchasing an additional 285,443 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the second quarter worth approximately $2,699,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 184.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 143,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 92,714 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter worth approximately $1,583,000. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

