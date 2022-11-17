Short Interest in Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Increases By 13.3%

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the October 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 442,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solo Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DTC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Solo Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Solo Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 12,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,145,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,301,000 after buying an additional 517,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Solo Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTC traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.67. 137,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,802. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.58. The company has a market cap of $443.00 million and a PE ratio of -58.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Solo Brands has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $20.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Solo Brands Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Solo Brands to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Solo Brands to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

