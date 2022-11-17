Short Interest in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Declines By 10.1%

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the October 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 623,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Sprinklr Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CXM traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.31. 4,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,369. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.81. Sprinklr has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $17.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 0.82.
Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 20.08% and a negative net margin of 20.66%. Sprinklr’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Sprinklr
Institutional Trading of Sprinklr
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Sprinklr by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 7.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Sprinklr by 308.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sprinklr in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 18.2% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the period. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.
Sprinklr Company Profile
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sprinklr (CXM)
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.