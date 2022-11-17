Short Interest in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Declines By 10.1%

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the October 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 623,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Sprinklr Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CXM traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.31. 4,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,369. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.81. Sprinklr has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $17.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 20.08% and a negative net margin of 20.66%. Sprinklr’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sprinklr

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

In related news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $31,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 269,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,371,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 269,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,371,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 40,000 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $358,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 73,520 shares of company stock valued at $735,718 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Sprinklr by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 7.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Sprinklr by 308.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sprinklr in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 18.2% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the period. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

Sprinklr Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.