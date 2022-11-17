Short Interest in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Increases By 8.5%

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 872,300 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the October 15th total of 803,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

The Liberty Braves Group Stock Up 8.1 %

BATRK traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.39. 1,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -73.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.29 and its 200 day moving average is $27.08. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52 week low of $23.34 and a 52 week high of $32.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Liberty Braves Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Liberty Braves Group

In other The Liberty Braves Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $28,940.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,940. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased a total of 2,800 shares of company stock worth $81,594 over the last three months. 11.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $643,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 89,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 18,268 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 98,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,000. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Featured Articles

