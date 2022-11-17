Siacoin Price Down 2.4% Over Last Week (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $122.63 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,679.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000517 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.11 or 0.00348397 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00023332 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00119164 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.73 or 0.00789774 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001759 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.45 or 0.00626203 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005943 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00233854 BTC.
About Siacoin
Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,538,542,991 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Siacoin Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
