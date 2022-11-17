Sidoti Lowers McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) to Neutral

Sidoti lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $106.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of MGRC opened at $95.50 on Wednesday. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $71.17 and a fifty-two week high of $100.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.60. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.82%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. 82.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

