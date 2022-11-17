Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Sienna Senior Living Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:SIA opened at C$11.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$12.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.60, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of C$838.35 million and a PE ratio of 32.86. Sienna Senior Living has a twelve month low of C$10.89 and a twelve month high of C$15.78.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SIA shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. CIBC decreased their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.25 to C$14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.08.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.