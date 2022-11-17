SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SIF opened at $2.92 on Friday. SIFCO Industries has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $9.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average of $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.26.

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $21.45 million during the quarter.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

