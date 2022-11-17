Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 69,193 Shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,193 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.65% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $4,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCG Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 68.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 4.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA OUNZ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.22. 832,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,267. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $20.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.01.

