Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,645 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 99.4% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,304,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125,036 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101,529 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,596 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,650,000 after buying an additional 2,098,737 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 64.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,771,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,062,000 after buying an additional 1,472,800 shares during the period. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MO. UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.45. 45,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,266,884. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.94.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.30%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

