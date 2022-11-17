Sigma Planning Corp Has $5.77 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 4,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.7% during the second quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 32,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 342.1% during the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS stock traded down $3.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $173.52. 17,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,393,893. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.94.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.