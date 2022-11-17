Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 28,372 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,372 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $4,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBND. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 20,003.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,130,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,814 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,801,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,555,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,640,000 after buying an additional 434,053 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,254,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,368,000 after buying an additional 402,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,575,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,437,000 after buying an additional 370,147 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $45.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,218. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.25 and a 1 year high of $53.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.27.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.