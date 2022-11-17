Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 13.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.5% in the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 31.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA DIA traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $334.53. 49,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,936,215. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.44. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $286.62 and a 52 week high of $369.50.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

