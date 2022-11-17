Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,149 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,221 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 32.8% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,429,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $158,559,000 after buying an additional 494,294 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 591.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.60. 623,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,669,224. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $164.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $118.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,108.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

