Sigma Planning Corp Sells 204 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,781 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.2% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235,246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,888,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 9.9% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 18.9% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 8,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $2,072,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.4 %

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

NASDAQ HON traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $213.21. 15,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,600,639. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.84 and its 200-day moving average is $187.35. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $221.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.75%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

