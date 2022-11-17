SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Gap Up to $5.40

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.40, but opened at $5.60. SIGNA Sports United shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 1,100 shares.

SIGNA Sports United Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average of $6.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SIGNA Sports United

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SIGNA Sports United stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

About SIGNA Sports United

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

