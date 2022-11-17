Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Trading 11.5% Higher

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 11.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $157.33 and last traded at $154.79. 24,521 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,279,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.77.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $248.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $244.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $286.00 to $228.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.50.

The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.79 and its 200 day moving average is $180.66.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.13. Signature Bank had a net margin of 41.55% and a return on equity of 16.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 21.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Signature Bank by 236.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter worth $29,000. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter worth $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 152.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

