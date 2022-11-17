Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Barclays

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 64.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Similarweb from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Similarweb Stock Performance

NYSE:SMWB opened at $4.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.63. Similarweb has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $20.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Similarweb Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Similarweb in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Similarweb by 539.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Similarweb in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Similarweb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Similarweb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

Featured Articles

