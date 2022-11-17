SingularityNET 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.11 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $48.10 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $0.0429 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,214,799,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,121,133,421 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,214,799,455.2394464 with 1,121,133,421.4519937 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.04123438 USD and is up 3.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $577,707.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

