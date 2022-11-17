Sit Investment Associates Inc. Acquires 395 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 1,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 253.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of ASML from €595.00 ($613.40) to €520.00 ($536.08) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of ASML to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $684.15.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $576.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $236.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $464.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $502.69. ASML Holding has a one year low of $363.15 and a one year high of $881.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $1.1393 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

