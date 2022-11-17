Sit Investment Associates Inc. Cuts Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,667,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 11.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of AGCO by 152.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after buying an additional 17,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of AGCO by 14.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Stock Performance

AGCO stock opened at $123.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.44. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $88.55 and a 12 month high of $150.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.26.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $137.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $750,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,149,347.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Articles

