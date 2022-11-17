Sit Investment Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,685 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CIEN. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Ciena in the first quarter worth $108,564,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 47.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,187,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,597,000 after acquiring an additional 700,258 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the second quarter worth $29,626,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the first quarter worth $30,787,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 564.1% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 499,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,277,000 after acquiring an additional 424,173 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $42,370.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $42,370.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $193,499.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 413,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,601,031.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,250 shares of company stock worth $1,495,651. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Ciena from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Ciena from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ciena in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ciena from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.74.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $44.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.27. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $78.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Ciena had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

