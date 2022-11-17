Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,875 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TT has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.35.

Insider Activity

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $176.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.02. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $204.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.73%.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.